Verity Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,892 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Verity Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,892 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 220,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, Fort L.P. bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $527,000. 68.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $73.23 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.18 and a 52-week high of $100.72. The company has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.46.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSN. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.13.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

