Verity Asset Management Inc. Sells 758 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 281,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,897 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Seagen by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Seagen by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 184,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,588,000 after acquiring an additional 94,241 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Seagen by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SGEN shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Seagen in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Seagen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $157.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.36.

In other news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 4,254 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $724,115.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,457,422.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $278,990.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,038 shares in the company, valued at $14,985,828.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 4,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $724,115.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,457,422.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,106 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,883. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $144.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.84 and a beta of 0.62. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $105.43 and a one year high of $192.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.38.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.09. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

