Verity Asset Management Inc. Sells 76 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Verity Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NXST. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. 92.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total value of $1,006,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,569,732.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Elizabeth Ryder sold 2,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $540,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total value of $1,006,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,569,732.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,906 shares of company stock valued at $2,085,926 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

NXST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $181.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.43.

NXST opened at $193.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.47. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.69 and a 1-year high of $204.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.10. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 32.36%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.64%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.