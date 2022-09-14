Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) traded up 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.06 and last traded at $26.01. 34,238 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,671,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on VET. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Firstegy raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.22.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $672.99 million during the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 43.05% and a net margin of 28.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.0628 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 4.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 24.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.