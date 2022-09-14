Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.57

Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.57 and last traded at $18.57, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,140 ($25.86) to GBX 2,190 ($26.46) in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Victrex Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.06.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

Recommended Stories

