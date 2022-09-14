Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.21 EPS

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The textile maker reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.21), Fidelity Earnings reports. Vince had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

Vince Stock Down 9.1 %

VNCE stock opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.68 million, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Vince has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $11.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vince

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vince stock. Shay Capital LLC lifted its position in Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Vince worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

About Vince

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

