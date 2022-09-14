Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.21 EPS

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The textile maker reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.21), Fidelity Earnings reports. Vince had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

Vince Trading Down 9.1 %

VNCE stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.71. The company had a trading volume of 10,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.68 million, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Vince has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $11.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vince

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vince stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,776 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Vince at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vince

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

