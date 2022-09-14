Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Downgraded to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $5.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $15.00.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VWE. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Vintage Wine Estates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Vintage Wine Estates to $14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Vintage Wine Estates from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 9.42.
Vintage Wine Estates Stock Down 31.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VWE opened at 3.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 8.19. The firm has a market cap of $229.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Vintage Wine Estates has a 12-month low of 3.99 and a 12-month high of 12.38.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vintage Wine Estates
Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile
Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Middle Sister, Cherry Pie, Cartlidge & Browne, GAZE Wine Cocktails, Girard, Clos Pegase, Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Viansa, and B.R.
