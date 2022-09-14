Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Downgraded to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $5.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $15.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VWE. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Vintage Wine Estates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Vintage Wine Estates to $14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Vintage Wine Estates from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 9.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:VWE opened at 3.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 8.19. The firm has a market cap of $229.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Vintage Wine Estates has a 12-month low of 3.99 and a 12-month high of 12.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. 46.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Middle Sister, Cherry Pie, Cartlidge & Browne, GAZE Wine Cocktails, Girard, Clos Pegase, Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Viansa, and B.R.

