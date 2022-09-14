Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported 0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.08 by 0.09, Yahoo Finance reports. Vintage Wine Estates had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.32%. Vintage Wine Estates updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Vintage Wine Estates Stock Performance
VWE stock traded down 2.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching 3.29. The stock had a trading volume of 81,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,802. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 6.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of 8.19. Vintage Wine Estates has a fifty-two week low of 3.99 and a fifty-two week high of 12.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.51 million, a PE ratio of 60.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
Institutional Trading of Vintage Wine Estates
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VWE. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter worth $83,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the first quarter valued at $103,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Vintage Wine Estates
Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Middle Sister, Cherry Pie, Cartlidge & Browne, GAZE Wine Cocktails, Girard, Clos Pegase, Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Viansa, and B.R.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vintage Wine Estates (VWE)
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
- It’s Time To Embrace Another 25% Decline In The S&P 500
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Vintage Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vintage Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.