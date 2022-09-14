Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) Shares Gap Up to $3.89

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.89, but opened at $3.99. Virgin Orbit shares last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 677 shares.

Virgin Orbit Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get Virgin Orbit alerts:

Institutional Trading of Virgin Orbit

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Virgin Orbit by 512.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,985 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Virgin Orbit by 5,578.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Virgin Orbit during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Orbit in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Orbit in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Orbit Company Profile

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc, a vertically integrated aerospace company, designs and develops commercial space orbital air pad launch solutions for small satellites across government, research, and education industries. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Orbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Orbit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.