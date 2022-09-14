Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NCZ opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $5.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average of $3.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 89.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 117,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 110,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 30,082 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 182,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 25,338 shares during the period.

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

