Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Short Interest Update

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a growth of 360.3% from the August 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NFJ traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.03. 276,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,209. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average is $12.87. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $16.19.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund

About Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000.

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

