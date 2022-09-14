W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%.

W. R. Berkley has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 22 years. W. R. Berkley has a dividend payout ratio of 8.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect W. R. Berkley to earn $4.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.8%.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

NYSE:WRB traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.31. 29,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,038. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.62. W. R. Berkley has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $72.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 12.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WRB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank purchased 1,434 shares of W. R. Berkley stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $88,692.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $371,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W. R. Berkley

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,333 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,475 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,697,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,069,000 after purchasing an additional 968,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,112,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,675,000 after purchasing an additional 704,176 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.