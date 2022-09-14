Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,262 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 509,909 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,597,000 after buying an additional 11,381 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Premier Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 8,083 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $2,749,000. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 3,181,004 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $165,921,000 after purchasing an additional 39,701 shares during the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $34.74 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.53 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.85.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

