Walleye Capital LLC Acquires 74,760 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,760 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts accounts for approximately 0.5% of Walleye Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.16% of Genuine Parts worth $27,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GPC traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $157.65. 20,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,248. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $115.63 and a 52 week high of $164.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.29 and its 200-day moving average is $138.10.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

