Walleye Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,977 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,819,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,550,675,000 after buying an additional 92,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,966,216,000 after purchasing an additional 154,048 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,932,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,640,808,000 after purchasing an additional 20,340 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,449,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,370,224,000 after purchasing an additional 535,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,322,935,000 after purchasing an additional 81,377 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SIVB. Barclays reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $789.00 to $638.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Stephens decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $540.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised SVB Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush lowered SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $565.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $547.57.

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of SIVB traded down $5.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $379.29. 28,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,033. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $415.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $465.52. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $355.37 and a 12 month high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.35 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

