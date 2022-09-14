Walleye Capital LLC Grows Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 906.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 115,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,154 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $8,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 114.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 389,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,749,000 after purchasing an additional 60,842 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. abrdn plc grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 20,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 795,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,310,000 after buying an additional 98,300 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BMRN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.86.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:BMRN traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.85. The stock had a trading volume of 24,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,000. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 332.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $97.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 2.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 3,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $285,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,324 shares in the company, valued at $31,259,728.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 6,205 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $599,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,168 shares in the company, valued at $4,071,742.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 3,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $285,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,259,728.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,940 shares of company stock worth $2,873,126. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

