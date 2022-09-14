Walleye Capital LLC Has $10.35 Million Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 74.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,025 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $10,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.97. 63,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,151,906. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.38 and a 200-day moving average of $169.90. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $146.39 and a one year high of $228.14. The firm has a market cap of $66.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

