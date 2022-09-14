Walleye Capital LLC Has $9.48 Million Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $9,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 87,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,417 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 21,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 795,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,013,000 after acquiring an additional 178,273 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $468,061.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,057.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $468,061.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,057.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $2,410,378.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,196.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tenet Healthcare Trading Down 1.3 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on THC. Truist Financial upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.69.

Shares of THC traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,802. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $92.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 45.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Stories

