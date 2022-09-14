Walleye Capital LLC Invests $8.45 Million in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 144,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $8,445,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, Director Matt Cohler bought 18,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $991,442.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,601,492.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $3,416,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,474,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,937,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Cohler acquired 18,710 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $991,442.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,601,492.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 0.3 %

KKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.04.

KKR stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.13. The stock had a trading volume of 83,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,603. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.28 and a 1-year high of $83.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 48.44%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

