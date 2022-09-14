Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $17.27 Million Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2022

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITWGet Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 82,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,265,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 13,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 827,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,267,000 after buying an additional 46,924 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $419,000. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,180. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The stock has a market cap of $61.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITWGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

