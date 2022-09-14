Walleye Capital LLC Purchases 12,432 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,432 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $12,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Boeing by 1,092.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 42.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 6,466.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the first quarter worth about $48,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BA stock traded up $2.17 on Wednesday, hitting $149.48. The company had a trading volume of 165,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,470,341. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $233.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.01. The stock has a market cap of $88.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.35.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.06.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

