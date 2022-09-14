Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,167 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,367 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its holdings in Walmart by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Citigroup increased their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.41.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $136.20. The stock had a trading volume of 51,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,645,286. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.33. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

