Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.29-$1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $146.17 billion-$146.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $145.61 billion. Walmart also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.75-$5.88 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.41.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,645,286. The stock has a market cap of $365.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77.

Insider Activity

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total transaction of $1,316,696.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,497,747 shares in the company, valued at $203,139,425.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Walmart by 31.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

