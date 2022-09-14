Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.29-$1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $146.17 billion-$146.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $145.61 billion. Walmart also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.75-$5.88 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.41.
Walmart Stock Performance
WMT traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,645,286. The stock has a market cap of $365.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total transaction of $1,316,696.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,497,747 shares in the company, valued at $203,139,425.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Walmart
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Walmart by 31.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
Featured Stories
