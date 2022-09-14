Warp Finance (WARP) Price Reaches $14.37

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. In the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Warp Finance coin can now be purchased for about $14.37 or 0.00071166 BTC on popular exchanges. Warp Finance has a total market cap of $67,185.82 and approximately $3.69 million worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Warp Finance alerts:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000089 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00008223 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000762 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000250 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

WARP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance.

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Warp Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Warp Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.