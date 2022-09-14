Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Shares Gap Down to $30.13

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.13, but opened at $29.48. Warrior Met Coal shares last traded at $29.70, with a volume of 7,528 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HCC shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Warrior Met Coal Increases Dividend

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $625.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.28 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 68.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Warrior Met Coal’s previous None dividend of $0.50. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warrior Met Coal

In other news, Director Lisa M. Schnorr purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,015. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 10.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,078,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,017,000 after purchasing an additional 105,251 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 1.1% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,124,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,385,000 after purchasing an additional 12,743 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 19,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

