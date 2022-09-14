Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 60.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $491,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Waste Management by 30.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,076,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,664,000 after purchasing an additional 253,172 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in Waste Management by 9.2% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth $1,221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $1.75 on Wednesday, hitting $172.96. The company had a trading volume of 33,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,174. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The company has a market cap of $71.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on WM shares. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also

