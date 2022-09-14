WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 93.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,638 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHV. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.77. 2,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,155. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.09. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $60.51 and a one year high of $74.73.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

