WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,645 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Old Port Advisors grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $4,737,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $633,000. Shearwater Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,426,162. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.13 and a 200-day moving average of $171.40. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.32 and a one year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.