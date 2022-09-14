WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,000. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for about 1.2% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,768.00 to $1,808.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,837.55.

NYSE:CMG traded up $30.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,731.14. 6,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,387. The firm has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,542.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,464.86.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total transaction of $2,304,066.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,795,691.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total transaction of $2,304,066.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,795,691.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 3,300 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,526.90, for a total value of $5,038,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,812,934.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,719 shares of company stock valued at $10,246,870 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

