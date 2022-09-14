WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 132,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,373,000. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF comprises approximately 8.1% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 45.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,114,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,439,000 after buying an additional 350,201 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter worth $76,213,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 264.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 781,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,195,000 after buying an additional 567,504 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 702.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 775,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,389,000 after buying an additional 678,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter worth $52,743,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

RPV traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,684. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.80. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $72.35 and a 52 week high of $88.97.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.