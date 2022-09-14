Wedbush Weighs in on SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, September 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.07) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.44). The consensus estimate for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.46) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.71) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.61) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.55) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Performance

SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $29.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.85. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $77.70.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.15). SpringWorks Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.97) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SpringWorks Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWTX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 330.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 319.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Further Reading

