Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a drop of 72.5% from the August 15th total of 91,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 45.6% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,945,961 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $19,119,000 after acquiring an additional 922,783 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at about $803,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 8.4% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,593,976 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,592,000 after acquiring an additional 123,000 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at about $446,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN:EAD traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.71. 99,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,845. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $9.22.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.16%.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

