Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Cable One (NYSE:CABO) to Equal Weight

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $1,200.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $1,700.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CABO. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cable One to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,645.83.

Cable One Stock Performance

Cable One stock opened at $1,055.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,298.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,319.22. Cable One has a 1-year low of $1,045.40 and a 1-year high of $1,997.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $12.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.41 by ($1.28). Cable One had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $429.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.46 million. On average, analysts expect that Cable One will post 63.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 500 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,094.74 per share, with a total value of $547,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,808,458. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cable One news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,094.74 per share, with a total value of $547,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,700 shares in the company, valued at $12,808,458. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 530 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total transaction of $713,719.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,050 shares of company stock worth $1,197,495 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CABO. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the second quarter valued at $68,746,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Cable One by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 204,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,489,000 after purchasing an additional 87,503 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cable One by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,179,000 after purchasing an additional 37,780 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cable One by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 122,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,454,000 after purchasing an additional 28,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank INC bought a new stake in Cable One during the 1st quarter worth about $33,678,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

