Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Purchased by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,065,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,671,000 after acquiring an additional 106,185 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,074,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,524,000 after acquiring an additional 132,954 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,144,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,151,000 after acquiring an additional 202,346 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,028,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,495,000 after acquiring an additional 46,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,782,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,874,000 after acquiring an additional 22,424 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Stock Down 8.3 %

Shares of WHR stock opened at $146.62 on Wednesday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $145.68 and a 12 month high of $245.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.70 and a 200-day moving average of $172.88.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 30.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.00.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

