Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Willamette Valley Vineyards from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Down 1.4 %

WVVI opened at $6.31 on Friday. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $31.32 million, a P/E ratio of -126.15 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards ( NASDAQ:WVVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 4.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WVVI. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the second quarter valued at $81,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. 20.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

