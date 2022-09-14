Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Director Sells $49,520.64 in Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) Director Mohammad Shahidehpour sold 2,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $49,520.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,999.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Willdan Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.16. 54,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,036. The company has a market capitalization of $254.48 million, a P/E ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.66 and a 52-week high of $43.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willdan Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 12,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 146,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 385,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

