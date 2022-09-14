Wing Finance Price Reaches $10.71 (WING)

Wing Finance (WING) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Wing Finance coin can currently be bought for $10.71 or 0.00052958 BTC on major exchanges. Wing Finance has a market cap of $30.31 million and $94.03 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wing Finance has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 252.9% against the dollar and now trades at $344.81 or 0.01704870 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.00 or 0.00820748 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020720 BTC.

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,427,419 coins and its circulating supply is 2,830,308 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wing Finance is wing.finance.

Wing Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi.During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wing Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

