Wings (WINGS) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.41 Million

Wings (WINGS) traded 531.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 13th. Over the last seven days, Wings has traded up 599.2% against the US dollar. One Wings coin can now be purchased for $0.0241 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wings has a market cap of $2.41 million and $37.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004952 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,198.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00055883 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012437 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00065407 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005427 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00075681 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings (WINGS) is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. The official website for Wings is wings.ai. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO.

Wings Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

