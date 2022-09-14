Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $217.16

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.16 and traded as high as $225.25. Winmark shares last traded at $223.50, with a volume of 6,999 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Winmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Winmark Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $746.39 million, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $217.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.29.

Winmark Announces Dividend

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.07 million for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 87.01% and a net margin of 50.91%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jenele C. Grassle sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total value of $469,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $586,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Winmark

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WINA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Winmark by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Winmark during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Winmark during the 4th quarter worth about $4,113,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Winmark during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Winmark during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

Featured Articles

