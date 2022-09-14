WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD – Get Rating) fell 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $59.01 and last traded at $59.26. 28,213 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 51,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.37.

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.