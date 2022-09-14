Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Gap Down to $93.64

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $93.64, but opened at $91.63. Woodward shares last traded at $93.31, with a volume of 527 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WWD shares. Truist Financial cut shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Woodward in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.86.

Woodward Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.56. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.49.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.27). Woodward had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $614.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.04 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.12%.

Insider Activity at Woodward

In other news, Director Paul Donovan acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.46 per share, for a total transaction of $101,706.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,706. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul Donovan bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.46 per share, for a total transaction of $101,706.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,706. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary L. Petrovich sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.19, for a total transaction of $521,169.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,395 shares in the company, valued at $653,505.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 17,100 shares of company stock worth $1,622,371 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Woodward by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,131,000 after purchasing an additional 768,984 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Woodward by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,595,000 after purchasing an additional 621,559 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Woodward by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,759,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,746,000 after purchasing an additional 153,721 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Woodward by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,445,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,267,000 after buying an additional 18,752 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Woodward by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 860,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,500,000 after buying an additional 117,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Articles

