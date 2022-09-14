Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of XIN stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average is $0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xinyuan Real Estate

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate in the first quarter worth $536,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Xinyuan Real Estate by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 75,342 shares during the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development and construction in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

