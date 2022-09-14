XP Power (LON:XPP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3,006.92

Shares of XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,006.92 ($36.33) and traded as low as GBX 1,900 ($22.96). XP Power shares last traded at GBX 1,968 ($23.78), with a volume of 42,710 shares traded.

XP Power Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.45, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,391.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,999.46. The stock has a market cap of £372.99 million and a P/E ratio of 1,657.89.

XP Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a GBX 19 ($0.23) dividend. This is a positive change from XP Power’s previous dividend of $18.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. XP Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

XP Power Company Profile

In other XP Power news, insider Jamie Pike bought 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,575 ($31.11) per share, for a total transaction of £36,487.75 ($44,088.63).

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

