Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.46

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$12.46 and last traded at C$12.55, with a volume of 1203 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.84.

Yellow Pages Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$334.18 million and a P/E ratio of 4.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.97, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$69.58 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Yellow Pages Limited will post 2.9299999 earnings per share for the current year.

Yellow Pages Announces Dividend

Yellow Pages Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Yellow Pages’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized enterprises.

