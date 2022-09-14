Yieldly Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $937,328.51 (YLDY)

Yieldly (YLDY) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. In the last week, Yieldly has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Yieldly has a total market cap of $937,328.51 and approximately $45,183.00 worth of Yieldly was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yieldly coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.38 or 0.00445041 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00816531 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00016360 BTC.

Yieldly Profile

Yieldly’s launch date was June 16th, 2021. Yieldly’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,557,205,606 coins. The official website for Yieldly is yieldly.finance. Yieldly’s official Twitter account is @yieldlyfinance.

Yieldly Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldly is a suite of DeFi apps on the Algorand blockchain, including no-loss prize games, multi-asset staking, and cross-chain swapping.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yieldly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yieldly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yieldly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

