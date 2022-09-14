Zacks Research Comments on Crown Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crown in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 7th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Crown’s current full-year earnings is $7.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Crown’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.96 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.80 EPS.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Crown had a positive return on equity of 40.47% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Crown Trading Down 2.9 %

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CCK. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Crown from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Crown from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.64.

NYSE:CCK opened at $97.37 on Monday. Crown has a 12-month low of $85.85 and a 12-month high of $130.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.49.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.43%.

Insider Transactions at Crown

In other news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $46,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Crown in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Crown by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

