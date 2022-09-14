Zigcoin (ZIG) Achieves Market Cap of $4.05 Million

Zigcoin (ZIG) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. Zigcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.05 million and approximately $426,330.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zigcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zigcoin has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004916 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,346.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004930 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00055894 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012347 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005441 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00065395 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004915 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00075830 BTC.

Zigcoin Profile

Zigcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 421,534,212 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly.

Zigcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zigcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zigcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

