Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. decreased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,607 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 157.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 11,198 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 28,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 48.7% in the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 24,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,125,000 after purchasing an additional 107,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $116.40 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $153.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.86. The company has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.79, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

