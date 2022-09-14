ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:CNET opened at $0.68 on Friday. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $24.36 million, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZW Data Action Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) by 771.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,097 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

